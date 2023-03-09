If you choose fillable eggs for an Easter egg hunt, you can stuff each one with a prize rather than exchanging them for prizes at the end.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — An “Egg”straordinary Easter Egg hunt is planned for special needs children this April.

Johnstown’s “Moneyman” is hosting the free Easter egg hunt at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Sunday, April 2. There will be two sections with the first one starting at 1 p.m. for those in 8th grade or younger. Then starting at 3:30 p.m., those in 9th grade through 12th grade can join in the fun.

There will be tons of candy, eggs and fun prizes for participants to win and all eggs will be hidden for all ability levels.

For those interested, you must register online through Eventbrite. When reserving your spot, consider adding information about your egg hunter that could help event organizers prepare for the hunt.

If you have any questions or concerns, reach out to moneymaneaster@gmail.com. Also, check out their Facebook page to stay up to date on potential changes due to weather.

Additionally, if you are interested in volunteering for the event, you can sign up through their online form.