CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Thanks to a grant from the State’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), Ebensburg borough was able to improve 18 different businesses.

The projects involved improvement with the business’s exterior design. These specifically have made the district more cleanly and more attractive for tourists. The grants totaled about $50k, but another program matched that amount.

“The business were so grateful for the help as were we to be able to offer this program to our local businesses.” Danea Koss, Community Development Director said. “It really helps to keep our downtown fresh and help preserve the building we have here and maintain the façade and buildings in our business district.”

The district is looking to apply for another grant through the DCED and Koss has already had businesses asking for assistance. In total over $132k was reinvested into the community.