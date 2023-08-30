EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Dog Park is set to open in early September as part of a project from the Ebensburg Rotary Club.

On Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. the grand opening of the Ebensburg Dog Park will take place and is open to the public dogs of all sizes.

The park was originally requested through surveys issued by the Ebensburg Borough. The Rotary Club, which has a community focus, led the design and fundraising efforts, bringing in an estimated $228,000 for the park. The park is also opening nearly two months ahead of schedule.

According to the Rotary Club’s website, the park is located at 952 Rowena Drive near the hockey rink at Lake Rowena Park.

The dog park will have two sections, one for large dogs and one for small dogs. It will also include water stations, waste stations, obstacles, benches and perimeter fencing.

Community members are invited to attend the grand opening. The park will be maintained by the Ebensburg Borough.