CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Ebensburg will be kicking off its summer farmers market on Saturday, July 8.

The market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. – Noon in Penn Eben Park until Sept. 23. The market features local growers and their produce, as well as, other homemade goodies.

Here’s what you might find at the market:

Vegetables

Fruits

Herbs

Flowers

Locally sourced honey and honey product

Maple and maple product

Fresh eggs

Chicken

Pork

Beef

Locally made baked goods, jams, jellies and mustards.

Penn Eben Park is located at 227 W. High Street and it’s adjacent to the Ebensburg Municipal Building.