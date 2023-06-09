CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ebensburg Borough is inviting residents and visitors to attend a free Summer “Movie in the Park.”

The movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will screen Friday, June 9 starting at 8:45 p.m. Due to cold temperatures on Friday evening, the movie will now be screened at the Young Peoples Community Center (YPCC) at 300 Prave Street. Everyone is welcome to attend.

“We get a nice little crowd for this event every year,” Community Development Director Danea Koss said. “It’s something the whole family can enjoy together, and it’s free!”

The Dauntless Fire Company will be on hand providing popcorn to moviegoers and it’s hosted by Ebensburg Main Street Partnership.-

For more information, visit EbensburgPa.com.