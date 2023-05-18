BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ebensburg man is facing charges after he was accused of shooting into a man’s home in 2021.

Kenneth Milko, 34, allegedly drove by the man’s home and fired multiple shots on March 18, 2021. State police were sent to the home along Sandbank Road in Frankstown Township after the man reported he heard about eight to ten gunshots close to his house.

According to a criminal complaint, the man said he was sitting inside his home when the shooting occurred. Troopers noted the man’s neighbor also called 911 to report gunshots in the area. The man also told troopers he found what appeared to be bullet holes in the doorway and window frame of his home.

The man accused Milko of the shooting and claimed he recently sent messages to a woman the man knew allegedly telling the woman he was going to show up and kill the man. According to the complaint, Milko said in the messages “Please tell him I am coming.”

According to state police, a 9mm bullet was found at the scene including a 9mm shell casing and several bullet fragments.

On April 24, troopers interviewed the woman who Milko had sent the threatening messages. The woman said Milko did message her prior to the shooting and claimed he had talked about shooting into the man’s home on several occasions.

The woman told troopers she was with Milko when he committed the shooting and said she was in the passenger seat of his vehicle when he drove by and fired a pistol into the man’s house.

Milko was arraigned on Tuesday, May 16 and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $100,000 bail. He’s charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault, five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and five felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30.