CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Communities across the Commonwealth have begun preparing for the upcoming holiday season, including Ebensburg Borough with its 17th annual “Dickens of a Christmas.”

“Dickens of a Christmas” is a weekend-long family-oriented Christmas celebration based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” that takes place every year in Ebensburg. This year, it will take place starting Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Many vendors and other participants will be dressed in period costumes. Events will include but are not limited to:

Vendor and craft shows

Antique shopping

Department 56 Dickens Village display

Christmas parade

Breakfast with Santa

Ugly Christmas Sweater Fun Run

Children’s events

Indoor ice skating

Sleigh and carriage rides

Fat Bike Beer Fest

Fezziwig Party

Santa Pub Crawl

Christmas Tree Toss

A holiday production by Cresson Lake Playhouse

The Ebensburg Borough & Community Facebook page is actively updating and posting a complete schedule of the events. To find the schedules, visit the “Dickens of a Christmas” event page on Facebook and select “Discussion.”

Information can also be found online, such as events summary/schedule, vendor information and costume ideas, on Ebenburg’s website at ebensburgpa.com/ebensburg-dickens.

Questions can be directed to Community Development Director Danea Koss in the Ebensburg Borough Office at 814-472-8780 or by email at dkoss@ebensburgpa.com.