Ebensburg will be home to the American Legion County Fair From Sept. 3-9.

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Legion County Fair is scheduled to return to the Ebensburg area this Sept. 3-9.

Featured events include livestock showings, demo derbys, tractor pulls, bullrides, amusement rides and a car show, according to the fair’s website.

Here’s a list of opening times for gates and commercial buildings from Sept. 3-9:

Day West Gate (Livestock) East & Center Gate

Merlo Building

Building #3

Ag Building Track Gate Sunday 7 a.m. 10 a.m. Noon Monday 7 a.m. 10 a.m. Noon Tuesday 7 a.m. 3:30 p.m. Closed Wednesday 7 a.m. 3:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. Thursday 7 a.m. 3:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. 3 p.m. 3 p.m. Saturday 7 a.m. 10 a.m. 10 a.m. Opening times for buildings and gates at the American Legion County Fair, according to the fair’s website

A full list of the week’s events in Building #3 can be found on CambriaCoFair.com. Events taking place in the grandstand can also be viewed here.

Livestock check-in times for Sept. 2 and 3 can be found on the fair’s website.

The Youth Livestock Sale will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9. The fair’s website lists the registration start time at 8 a.m., and the live sale begins at 9:30 a.m. in the arena.

The Car-O-Rama car show is scheduled a week later than the rest of the fair activites at the America Legion Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 16. Pre-reservations for the judged show can be made here before the day of the event for $8 each. Reservations made at the show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. cost $10.

Trophies are scheduled to be awarded at 3 p.m., according to the fair’s website.

The day will also feature car swaps, trivia and door prizes.

Daily admission is $10 per person, and credit cards are accepted at all gates, according to the fair’s website.

More information about registering as a vendor at the fair can also be found on the fair’s website.