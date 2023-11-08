BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Have you ever wanted to learn about the science behind slime, language or enzymes? Do you want a chance to get hands-on interaction and demonstrations with a robotic arm or a wind tunnel?

Centre County residents and those in surrounding communities will have a chance to participate in some STEAM focused family fun in Bellefonte on Wednesday.

The Bellefonte Area High School will host the Eberly College of Science at Penn State’s annual Exploration-U event on Nov. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Exploration-U is a large-scale community science program that focuses on innovative, hands-on science activities led by collaborations between Penn State faculty and students, local school district administrators, teachers and students, and community businesses and partners.

This year’s event will feature over 30 exhibits and activities, including a robotic arm presented by OriginLabs and a wind tunnel presented by PA KidWind.

Bellefonte Area School District advanced placement science students and middle school art students will also be sharing presentations.

“Exploration-U is one of several annual events our Office of Science Outreach plans throughout the year to bring science experiences into our communities,” Teresa Diehl, associate dean for administration in the Eberly College of Science, said in a press release. “This large-scale program rotates between local K-12 schools each year and is an excellent example of our college`s unique science outreach mission.”

Admission and parking are free. There will also be a raffle with prizes donated by members of the community, a book donation table and a toddler play area.