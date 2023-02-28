BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity program (ECHO) is arriving in Bedford, Huntingdon, and Fulton counties. The goal is to provide affordable housing for elders in there communities.

Elder cottages are small manufactured separate residences that are located on the side or rear of a family members home. It’s an affordable housing option because it only takes up 30% of the elder’s income. The program’s first home was built in Everett.

The county wanted to pursue the program because of the heavy need in the area. Bedford County’s Center for Community Actions Director of Housing and Weatherization Diana Dick said many elders aren’t able to maintain homes because of the costs.

“A lot of the elderly with their housing stock isn’t able to make the necessary repairs to the home that are required,” Dick said. “It’s an urgent burden to them. This is a way for them to live in a safe environment and safe housing.”

This option gives the elder and the family member peace of mind because they’re nearby and have a safe place to live. Additionally, the options gives elders some form of independence.

Deputy Director for Area Agency on Aging, Lori Heaton, said this allows for stress relief for caregivers. Caregivers often can be overwhelmed with other responsibilities, or they may not have the space needed to move in an elderly family member.

“It just makes it convenient and easy for the family, who might want to be assisting their older adult,” Heaton said. “But it also provides for preserving the independence and dignity for both the older adult and family.”

The house is funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Pennsylvania Association for Agency on Aging, and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

Eligibility requirements for the program include an elder who is over 60 and meets 80% or above of the median income for a family of 4, which is around $58,000. The elder must be able to live independently but require some caregiving assistance.

As for the family, they must reside within either of the three counties. The older resident does not need to live in any of the counties. The agencies would also determine if the house can be built under the township’s rules.

“We have very rural areas so an older adult may live at a good distance from them, and it just makes it difficult to try to provide the necessary care and oversight for someone who might be in need of a little extra support,” Heaton said.

All utilities would be connected to the family member’s home. That would mean the older adult would only pay for the rent. The rules for this program state that the elderly participant must sign a lease.

The team would sort through applications and determine the family that best meets the eligibility requirements. That means the family and elder would move to this property.

Dick said it was exciting they were able to get the first home up after a year and a half of planning. She believes the program’s benefits would be helpful to families and adults in maintaining independence and privacy.

“It is a tremendous burden with the cost of everything going up for someone to be able to maintain a home and have a safe environment,” Dick said. “It’s extremely beneficial for a host family to have a family member move into this home to oversee them and attend to any needs they may have.”

The application deadline is Wednesday, March 15th. More information can be found on the ECHO website.