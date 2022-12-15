CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out Monday in Shippen Township took the life of a 91-year-old Emporium man.

On Dec. 12 close to 8 p.m., a fire broke out at a home along Beechwood Road. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit and the Emporium Fire Department chiefs determined the fire began outside the home under the carport area.

A man perished during the fire. Authorities have not released his name.

The fire was ruled accidental, and a preliminary estimate of the damage caused by the fire is approximately $86,000.