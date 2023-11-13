STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in State College.

The State College Police Department said that an 83-year-old State College resident was driving a Hyundai Elantra shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12. between South Allen Street and South Pugh Street. Police said the driver was navigating through the parking lot of the Schlow Library when the vehicle began accelerating.

The car eventually made its way into a nearby alleyway, also known as “A” Alley, and struck a concrete wall that bordered the construction site of the former Days Inn. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A 78-year-old female passenger also sustained severe injuries and was flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA, and is listed in stable condition.

Police said their names are not currently being released and that they do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing though.

The State College Police Department was assisted by the Centre County Accident Reconstruction Team, Centre County Lifelink EMS, Alpha Fire Company and the Centre County Coroner’s Office.