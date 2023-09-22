BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Brookville Chamber is inviting residents to give them feedback on their local power supply.

Representatives from United Electric Cooperative, Inc. and First Energy Corp. will be hosting a forum at the A&M Family Restaurant on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. to give the community an opportunity to ask questions, learn of upcoming projects and gain insight into local electrical concerns.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Reservations are required to attend and can be made online or by contacting the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce at (814) 849-8448 or by emailing director@brookvillechamber.com. The event is $20 to attend and lunch will be included.