ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Elk Country Alliance Visitor Center is transitioning to Summer hours as calves are starting to be born.

The Elk Country Alliance is a non-profit wildlife conservation organization and the Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s mission is to conserve and enhance Pennsylvania’s elk country for future generations. The Keystone Elk Country Alliance operates and manages the Elk Country Visitor Center and the Elk Mountain Homestead.

Visitors can go seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is also the time of the year when calves are born and the elk are more active.

“The elk are very active this time of year, especially cows as well,” Director of Marketing Morgan Lovenduski said. “We’re getting into the calving season, which is pretty exciting. Little babies are just starting to be born, so they’re down, hidden every couple of days until they start getting up and walking.”

According to the organization’s website, most elk give birth to their calves the first week of June. On Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m. the visitor center is hosting an event to learn more about the calves, calving season as well as behavior and safe viewing tips.

There will also be an Elk Country Escape Room on Sunday, June 18th at noon. In this free escape room, elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing, and you are to help search her office for clues to her whereabouts.

The program will run every half hour from 12-2 pm and is free of charge. You can pre-register by emailing ConEdSp@KECAUS.com or by calling 814-787-5173.