ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Straub Brewery was founded in 1872 in St. Marys and recently they received an interesting tip about a piece of their past.

The piece is an original Straub barrel that was discovered in an antique store. The Little Black Egg, in Kane, had the barrel and after seeing a fifth-generation member went to retrieve the relic.

The barrel is said to be from the early 1900’s so before prohibition banned the sale and import of alcoholic beverages.

Annie Koch and her cousin John Schlimm, both fifth-generation members made the drive to Kane to bring the barrel back to its home. Safe to say the family is glad to see it in such good shape!