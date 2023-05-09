ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Elk County Board of Commissioners and the Elk County Solid Waste Authority (SWA) have announced that they have entered into a Delegation Agreement.

With that agreement, Elk County will now delegate responsibilities under the Pennsylvania Municipal Waste, Planning, Recycling and Waste Reduction Act, known as Act 101, to the Elk County Solid Waste Authority.

The county’s involvement in solid waste management began in the early 1970s. At that time the Elk County Planning Commission and an Elk County Local Government Advisory Council helped develop the county’s first solid waste management plan. As a result of the findings of that plan, and input from municipalities, the recommendation was made that the Board of Elk County Commissioners should appoint a countywide solid waste authority.

The Elk County Solid Waste Authority was officially incorporated in 1975, in the ensuing years focused solely on the proper management of the county’s municipal waste. In 1983, the SWA released its first solid waste plan, the ultimate goal being the siting of a sanitary landfill.

Greentree would eventually be that facility and, with long-term disposal secured, the SWA turned its attention to recycling.

In the intervening years, the SWA has taken on various functions and activities relating to solid waste management, including the establishment of drop-off recycling depots, special events for hard-to-manage materials, and the development of a comprehensive array of recycling options for residents and businesses.

The biggest venture to date has been the creation of the Elk County Community Recycling Center, located at 850 Washington Street in St. Marys.

During the many years that the Elk County Community Recycling Center has existed, there has been an increase in the volume of material processed, as well as the voluntary and paid personnel necessary to operate the Recycling Center. While the success of recycling in Elk County is a showcase among counties across Pennsylvania, the development of the Recycling Center has lacked a unified strategic approach.

“I think it’s easy to take for granted and we realize that we have a very special thing here in Elk County, and this is not easy to do,” Elk County Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry said. “Recycling is not mandated by the state for counties and very few counties can pull off what Elk County has done back here with a recycling center.”

The Delegation Agreement is intended to better define the roles of the Elk County Board of Commissioners and the Solid Waste Authority, with the goal of creating a plan to best assure the survival of the Recycling Center and the municipal recycling programs that exist within Elk County.

In one respect the Delegation Agreement is simply a method to establish a long-term strategy that addresses many of the important components necessary to keep the Recycling Center viable well into the future. To the public, there is likely to be little or no obvious differences in the service that is currently available.

This process has taken nearly one and half years to put together and has required countless hours of time on the part of the county staff, solicitors of both parties, and the Solid Waste Authority; of which all members are volunteers.

In addition, the assistance of Michele Nestor, of Nestor Resources, has been instrumental in getting this idea from a concept to a realty. However, none of this could have happened without the tireless efforts of Elk County Recycling Coordinator Bekki Tichner.

Titchner has an unmatched determination that has led the work throughout the many months and navigated through countless issues.

“Therefore, it is with sincere appreciation and gratitude of the Elk County Board of Commissioners that this plan was accepted by the Elk County Solid Waste Authority and we look forward to many more years of a close partnership in this important environmental mission.”