ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Elk County courthouse’s current District Attorney. Beau Grove, had his ballot petition challenged by candidate Danny DeVito and on Wednesday, March 22 the court made its decision in the case.

DeVito made several arguments but in the end, Judge Shawn T. McMahon dismissed the case leaving Groves’s name on the upcoming primary election.

One argument that DeVito made was that he believed the signatures on the petition that Grove turned in were facially defective. With the petition of the ballot, it meant that Groves’s name was at a risk of being removed from the ballot.

“We saw there was something to challenge so we did it,” DeVito said. “I haven’t made a decision if I’m going to appeal but I respect the court, I respect the process.”

Back on February 7, candidates attended a candidate night that gave important information about what they needed to do to run for public office. This is also a time when candidates receive a packet and petitions that need 100 signatures from their fellow party members. Grove was able to receive 280 signatures.

Those signatures were what DeVito challenged in court. He also challenged the petition itself, stating that it said county-wide rather than Elk County.

Kimberly Frey, the Director of Elections and Voter Registration of Elk County was the one who gave the candidates the petitions and said that she was unsure of what she told candidates to put down.

Susanne Straub Schneider, Elk County Prothonotary & Clerk of Courts and Fritz Lecker, Elk County Commissioner served as witnesses in the case and stated that they were also told to write county-wide on the petition.

When Grove turned in his petitions none of them were denied or sent back to Grove.

“I felt like the ruling was correct and that’s what I felt was going to happen I thought the challenge that were filed were frivolous to be honest with you but everyone is entitled to do that. You know we had to have that hearing had to bring all these people in for that and I think ultimately the judge ruled correctly in my favor,” Grove said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

With the judges’ decision Groves’s name will remain on the ballot for this year’s election.

“This is not something that normally happens in our county especially in the same party we generally support each other as a whole and we run campaigns and elections that are respectful and let the voters decide,” Grove added. “I felt like this was an attempt by my opponent to not let the voters decide who they want as their Elk County District Attorney next year.”