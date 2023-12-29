ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A family in Elk County got a special delivery just in time for the holidays, but you could say things did not go as planned.

In the early hours of Dec. 20, Georgia Lineberger, who was 40 weeks pregnant, was feeling sick and was pacing around her home. Then, her water broke.

“I walked back into our kitchen, just walking around. And then I go back to our living room, sit down, couldn’t do it. I stood up off our couch and my water broke,” Lineberger said.

Lineberger immediately told her fiancé to call 911 because she knew she wasn’t going to make it to the hospital. Elk County Emergency Services Telecommunicator Chrystle Cousins answered the call and prepared Stephen Smith, Lineberger’s fiancé, to deliver the baby himself, at home.

“It was a little exciting for me too and a little nerve-racking, but thankfully our training helps us,” Cousins said. “The cards are there to help us give instructions to those that are on scene to help them get whatever they need in order to deliver the baby.”

Emergency officials were called at 2:15 a.m. and responders arrived fifteen minutes later. However, Melissa Lecker, one of the paramedics who responded to the call, had never delivered a baby before.

Lecker has served in the medical field for the past 23 years and despite Dec. 20 being the first time she helped deliver a child she utilized her training from 20 years ago.

“Right away, my heart jumped into my throat as usual, and we responded and got out there, her grandfather said she was in full labor. So we went in and I come around the corner and she was in the bathroom,” Lecker said.

After just 11 minutes, Lineberger gave birth to her second child Parker.

“They’re like angels, you know. They came when we needed them,” Lineberger said.

Lineberger is now looking back at the unforgettable experience with pride and resilience.

“You could do anything, like I said, I thought I couldn’t do it and I did. And after I had her, it was like there was no pain, it was done and over with,” Lineberger said.

This was also an experience that both dispatchers and Lecker won’t forget anytime soon. Many times both are on the opposite side of seeing a positive outcome on calls.

“So many times we see people dying in this field. It was nice for a change to come see a baby be born into the world,” Lecker said.

This is just the beginning of the story for little Parker. Lecker and Cousins were able to meet her the next day and it was a special treat for her and her family.

Parker is now healthy and at home. She was born at 2:41 a.m. and weighed seven pounds, four ounces, and was 19 inches.