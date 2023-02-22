ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — During the winter months, many people travel to relax in the sunshine or sit along the beach.

Well in St. Marys, The Footlighters are bringing the sunshine with their performance of The Sweet Delilah Swim Club at the St. Marys Moose Lodge.

The Sweet Delilah Swim Club is a comic and poignant story of five Southern women whose friendship began many years ago on their college swim team.

Every August, the ladies set aside a long weekend to recharge their relationships and friendships. Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the “Sweet Delilah” on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives.

The Sweet Delilah Swim Club focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of thirty-three years.

Showings begin Thursday, Feb. 23. They will run on the 24th and 25th as well as March 2,3, and 4th. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The St. Marys Moose Lodge is located at 30 Erie Ave.