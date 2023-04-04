ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Elk County Commissioners gave the Citizens Against Physical, Sexual, and Emotional Abuse (CAPSEA) Inc. a check for $75,000 to help their renovations for their capital campaign.

CAPSEA is committed to providing education to communities and confidential, trauma-informed, individualized services to all people impacted by violence, abuse, and crime throughout Elk and Cameron Counties. They have been serving Elk and Cameron Counties since 1977.

“Well, again they provide such a broad benefit to so many communities in Elk County,” Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry said. “So for us, we’re very grateful to have those dollars to provide to them for their kick-off campaign and for what they’re trying to accomplish here to further the mission that they do which is so critical to the people of elk county.”

Earlier last year CAPSEA announced a fundraising campaign, called “Under One Roof”. The campaign seeks to raise $4,000,000 to increase staff capacity, and service offerings and ultimately house all of its advocacy services under one healing environment.

The effort was made possible after Senator Bob Casey announced a $1,100,000 appropriation to help jumpstart the nonprofit’s effort.

“Housing needs are a top priority,” Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant said. “There is not enough affordable housing for people in this area.”

“Disjointed services offered in multiple buildings result in victims being shuffled back and forth and in our rural location, a lack of transportation options means that disparities widen. By investing in a new facility that houses the entirety of CAPSEA`s services under one roof, we are able to provide victims with the dignified, safe, and streamlined support they deserve,” Weyant said.

The capital campaign represents a historic fundraising effort to help the lives of rural Pennsylvanians, many of whom live in poverty. CAPSEA purchased and will renovate the former Udarbe Business Towers, a 37,500 square-foot building, located at 9 South Mill Street, into a full-service care center.