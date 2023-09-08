ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An insurance company in Saint Marys has made history by being the number one in Erie Insurance for two years in a row, which is a historic achievement.

Erie Insurance ranked St. Marys Insurance Agency And Affiliates the number one ranked company for two consecutive years, which is a first for the 98-year history of the company. Erie Insurance supports 2,235 agencies in twelve states.

“It’s really amazing to operate in a small area and all of our offices are mainly in small areas,” President Jeff Azzato said. “That accomplishment of being ranked number one overall is very rewarding.”

The company obtained elite status. Elite status is awarded to the top ten agencies who excel in three lines of business – Personal Lines, Commercial, and Life.

“Getting everyone to buy into it was the first thing that we had to do. And once everyone understood what the mission was we could shoot for at least being in the top ten,” Azzato said. “We got everybody on board and then things fell into place as time went on. Our staff does a great job in servicing our customers and that’s that’s a big part of having the loyalty of our customer base that we have throughout our eight offices.”

According to Timothy NeCastro, Erie Insurance president and CEO, an elite ranking is challenging to earn. NeCastro accredits this type of achievement to leadership, dedicated professional teamwork and service beyond compare, which he said seems to be the winning formula at St. Marys Insurance.

Northeast Regional Vice President C. Michael Fletcher echoed what NeCastro said, adding that the company provides top-quality service and loyalty to the customers and to the communities they serve.

The company thanks customers as well as the employees.

“We’ve had a lot of loyalty amongst our staff, a lot of training with our staff, but the most important thing, too is our overall customer base throughout our geographic office locations has been tremendous. Our overall retention amongst all of our customers is over 92%. So that shows a commitment from our customer base,” Azzato said.

St. Marys Insurance and Affiliates, Inc. is headquartered from its main office in St Marys and includes the following affiliate agencies; Boyles Insurance in Clearfield and State College, Borst Insurance in Ridgway and Sheffield, Smith-Keats Agency in Johnsonburg, McKean Insurance in Bradford, and Emporium Insurance in Emporium. The agency was founded in 1932. Owner and President Jeff Azzato took over operations in 1996.

The agency offers a full line of property/casualty insurance products, including auto and homeowners’ insurance, as well as commercial and life insurance from Erie Insurance.