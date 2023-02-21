ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A St. Marys resident is in desperate need of a liver transplant after he was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease 17 years ago.

44-year-old Wesley Schmidt has a rare disease called Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis that causes a block to his liver that prevents it from filtering. This is causing his liver to quickly become damaged.

Schmidt now faces end-stage liver disease and the complications that go with it.

“Eventually you’ll get jaundice, turn yellow. Then eventually you’ll get fatigued quite a lot. Then usually it affects your appetite a little bit too and then there are days that sometimes you don’t feel to well and you sorta sleep a lot,” Schmidt said.

His only chance is to get a portion of a liver from a living donor because he cannot wait for a deceased liver on the transplant list. Schmidt’s partner Amber Burgess said he has no other choice as all the treatments he’s gone through have been exhausted.

“His doctors did not want him to give up because he was thinking about just letting it go because we couldn’t find anybody. But his doctors said no you cannot give up. You’re only 44 and you’re healthy otherwise,” Burgess said.

If you want to help here are the requirements and more information to help:

The blood type required is A or O (the positive and negative don’t matter in liver donation).

The procedure will be done at UPMC in Pittsburgh.

Donors must be between 18 and 54 years old and in good health. BMI MUST be less than 30. The donor will not be on any special drug regimen like Schmidt will be for life.

The donated portion of the liver will grow back in a matter of weeks.

Wesley’s insurance will pay for all the donor’s medical expenses related to the transplant including the initial evaluation, procedure, and recovery.

Living donor financial assistance is available that covers nonmedical expenses such as lost wages, airfare, gas, mileage, lodging, food, and dependent care expenses for kids or adults, up to a total of $6000. FAQ: https://www.livingdonorassistance.org/Resources/FAQs#a-1091

Direct website for donor registration (you can be anonymous): https://livingdonorreg.upmc.com/ Use “Wesley Schmidt” for the patient name. Wesley has been evaluated by and is in contact with UPMC.

This isn’t the first time Wesley has been at this point. 5 years ago, his old high school friend was able to donate through a surgery that helped him feel normal.

“She immediately had no problems. She’s the one that said I’ll do it with no hesitation or nothing,” Schmidt said. “It made me have more energy. I wasn’t jaundiced. I wasn’t tired all the time. So you feel a lot better and you feel like you’re normal without any complications or health conditions.”