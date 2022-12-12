ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is behind bars for allegedly selling methamphetamine in large quantities across Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.

Drew Curley, 29, faces felony charges for selling crystal meth to a confidential informant (CI) at a Sheetz in May, according to the charges filed by the Elk County District Attorney’s Office.

Police were investigating the reoccurring sale of meth, coming from the Philadelphia area, being sold in Jefferson, Elk, and Clearfield counties in early 2022. Officers were able to identify Curley as the suspect who was buying and selling the drugs, according to the criminal complaint.

On May 26, a CI told police they had reached out to Curley about buying two ounces of meth for $1,300. On the next day, Curley told the CI they could meet anytime that morning.

The sale was set up at Sheetz, located on Michael Street in St. Marys, using the TEXT NOW phone app. When Curley arrived, the CI entered his Ford F-150 and stayed in the vehicle for approximately four minutes, according to the criminal complaint.

After the deal was completed, the CI handed over a bag containing two zip-lock bags full of crystal meth to officers.

On July 25, Curley was interviewed by police about selling “large amounts” of drugs to which he allegedly admitted to. He reportedly told police he’d been selling meth from January 2022 until July 2022 usually by the ounce but had in the past sold up to a pound of the drug.

Curley also reportedly told police he was getting the meth from the Philadelphia area through a larger organization.

Curley is facing manufacture, delivery, or possession with the intent to deliver charges, along with other charges. He’s being held in Elk County Prison after failing to post a $125,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.