ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Elk County non-profit is launching a fundraiser to ensure residents of Elk and Cameron counties have somewhere safe to go.

Many organizations and businesses are still trying to fill the hole in their wallet from the COVID-19 pandemic, including The Citizens Against Physical, Sexual, and Emotional Abuse (CAPSEA). To help with its current financial burden, the organization is launching the “Leave the Lights On” fundraiser.

The fundraiser will support CAPSEA’s shelter – a long-standing community resource open to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and serious crime in the Elk and Cameron County areas.

Anyone who is interested in learning more or donating to the cause can do so on the fundraiser page. There is no such thing as a small donation and every donation makes a difference, according to CAPSEA.

CAPSEA was founded as an emergency shelter more than 40 years ago. While the organization has since grown to encompass a comprehensive spectrum of services, including legal and medical advocacy, post-trauma healing, and sustainable housing solutions, the critical importance of the emergency shelter remains. Each year, nearly 100 victims and families find refuge in the shelter, allowing their escape from dangerous, potentially life-threatening situations.

“If we lose that tomorrow, things will be devastating. It’ll be devastating,” CAPSEA Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant said.

As the surrounding communities have struggled to regain their financial footing post-pandemic, CAPSEA has also grappled with a sharp downturn in donations and an equally concerning increase in costs fueled by record-breaking inflation. This unfortunate circumstance sparked the creation of the nonprofit’s ‘Leave the Lights On’ fundraiser, which aims to raise the funds needed to sustain CAPSEA’s emergency shelter for those who depend on it.

“This shelter is equipped to provide safety and security in all areas so that someone can come into this residence, also remain safe, begin the healing process and work with our staff,” Weyant said.

For many victims of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout the 1,223 square mile Elk and Cameron County area, the shelter is the only viable housing option that allows them to escape an unsafe living situation. It’s estimated that operating costs for the shelter will bear around $250,000 for 2023, which is a 170% increase from recent years. Rising operational costs for the shelter include:

● Utilities

● Maintenance

● Food and toiletries

● Security and safety measures

● Insurance costs and deductibles

● 24-hour/day staffing with specialized training

“We are a life-saving arm, and right there with law enforcement and right there with other first responders to provide 24-7 365 days out of the year a safe place for someone to go,” Weyant said.

Weyant says if the shelter were to close it could hurt people trying to do good.

“We don’t have a shelter to put people to house them, where do they go? Where can they go,” Weyant said.

To make a donation today, supporters are encouraged to visit capsea.org/donate or send checks payable to CAPSEA, Inc. to PO BOX 464, Ridgway, PA 15853.