ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous Elk County organizations felt the spirit of the holiday season after a car dealership donated some revenue it made over the course of three months.

On Friday, December 30th, Spitzer Autoworld in Saint Marys was able to give organizations a donation thanks to Operation We Care. From Oct. 10 – Dec. 10 each car that was sold, the buyer got to donate 50 dollars to the organization of their choice.

“These organizations the volunteers are really the ones that do the heavy lifting,” General Manager Brian Wasko said. “The time they invest is much more than a monetary donation but we just feel like it was the right thing to do to give back to the community, especially this time of the year, and just happy to be able to be a part of the community.”

In total Spitzer raised $45,200 for the Elk County Humane Society, Project Gifts for Elk County, the Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, Gateway Humane Society, and the Clearfield County SPCA.