ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Elk County Coroner, Michelle A. Muccio, was called to the Elk County Prison after an inmate was found unresponsive.

On Sunday, Jan 15 at approximately 7 a.m. a correctional officer was completing a routine check when they discovered the inmate.

Stevie N. Mann, 32, of Wilcox was not conscious or breathing according to the officer. Muccio pronounced Mann dead at the scene.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time and an investigation is pending.