ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of Force, a community in Elk County gathered to protest the closure of the Penn Highlands Internal Medicine facility.

Many at the protest are outraged by the closure and say this will have heavy impacts on residents seeking medical care close to home.

“People in the valley are very outraged about this being closed,” Denise Watavitch, a member of the Bennetts Valley Cares Committee said.

The history surrounding the area is also another reason residents are upset.

This stems back to July of 1945, when the area’s only physician Elizabeth Hayes helped launch a publicity campaign for better treatment of 350 miners in the town. Hayes, better known as Dr. Betty Hayes was appalled at the unsanitary conditions in the company-owned mining town. Sewage overflowed into yards and the street, the drinking water was contaminated and the homes were dilapidated.

It was in part of her efforts that the town gained a medical facility and now the residents are worried the town will revert back in time.

“They fought so hard for so many years and for it to be taken away now, that’s just taking a step backwards,” Watavitch said.

Many are also questioning how this will affect the elderly residents.

“We have so many elderly people in our community, and taking away that facility makes it very hard for a lot of those people to get to another doctor’s office,” Cindy Duell, a member of the Bennetts Valley Cares Committee said.

Some question why Penn Highlands would cut off medical services in Force when they are expanding elsewhere like State College. A $70 million facility is being constructed.

“We don’t understand why Penn Highlands has money to spend on a $70 million hospital in State College, but they can’t keep our facility open,” Watavitch said.

The goal of the protest today is for Penn Highlands officials to hear their voices and reconsider shutting down the facility. Many residents are unsure of what to do next. Others have reached out to Penn Highlands with no answer.

WTAJ also reached out to Penn Highlands and did receive a statement

“The decision to consolidate the Penn Highlands Internal Medicine locations in Force and Ridgway was made after careful consideration. Unfortunately, the volumes at the Force location could not sustain the continued operation of this office. However, our patients in Force will be able to continue seeing their provider in Ridgway. They will also have access to care within 20 minutes or less at Penn Highlands Internal Medicine in DuBois and St. Marys. This consolidation will provide better utilization and enable our providers to deliver care to more people more efficiently.” Penn Highlands said in an email to WTAJ

Residents are also concerned about having to travel to other facilities. Many say that without the close location they will have to battle bad conditions on a longer commute for care.

“Instead of just being 5 minutes down the road, We’re going to be taking over half an hour to 45 minutes or so to get to a facility in the wintertime. You have several mountains to climb because we’re in the valley,” Duell said.

The facility is set to close permanently on November 1.