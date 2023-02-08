ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Elk County Riders ATV is gearing up for their 2023 Winterfest.

This will be an ATV Road & Trail Ride with stops along the way on Saturday, February 11th, along with many other activities. Folks at the event can be sure to also partake in lottery ticket raffles, dice rolls, and 50-50s.

Registration is 9 a.m-11a.m and will return by 5 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and $5 for each additional rider. The ride will depart from the Elk County Riders ATV at 632 Boone Mt. Road Kersey, PA. Riders can pre-register online at the Elk County Riders ATV website.

Lunch, and snacks, will be available along the ride. Registration and Insurance are required, along with helmets.

“So this is our kind of way to get together and get out of the house get out of into the woods look at things I just kind of enjoy the great outdoors,” Treasurer Cheryl Ruffner said.

This event benefits the Trail of Dreams a vision that has been in the works for five years.