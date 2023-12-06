ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The ringing of bells is a sure sign of the holiday season as most come from volunteers beside the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle. However, the bells are in danger of going silent.

The centuries-old campaign helps more than 4 and a half million people keep food on the table during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. When you hear the ringing, it isn’t just a bell. It’s the sound of hope that you’ll help fill the kettle to help those in need.

“Whether it is utility assistance, maybe a fire or a flood victim, a homeless person, food, insecurities, all the money that goes into the red kettles is then put back out into the community,” Elk County Salvation Army Director Hope Weichman said.

However, a nationwide problem is hitting our area. Like many other organizations, the Salvation Army is struggling to find volunteers. In Elk County, there are less than 20 volunteers.

“It’s difficult everywhere,” Weichman said. “I spoke to folks from a District out of Pittsburgh, and they’re even having difficulty down there in the Pittsburgh area getting volunteers.”

Weichman said the need this year is high and the number of those in need this season keeps growing.

“We are seeing rising numbers throughout the county. I communicate with the local food banks and numbers are just soaring,” Weichman said.

The director added it doesn’t take much to help ensure everyone has a good holiday season and you may be surprised at how far it can reach.

“People don’t realize that giving back doesn’t necessarily have to be a burden on their pocketbook. Some folks want to give back, but are unable to do so financially,” Weichman said. “If they just give us a call and volunteer to ring at one of our four locations, ringing that bell opens this kettle up for numerous people to donate.”

Anyone wishing to donate or become a volunteer at the Elk County Salvation Army can do so by visiting their website or by sending a text “Kettle” to 31333.