ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re in Ridgway tomorrow you may want to add the Elk County Salvation Army as a stop on your journey as you could get a free treat and donate to a good cause.

On Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. volunteers from the Elk County Salvation Army will be walking around as part of a Kettle-Thon.

This is the sixth year this is happening and guests can donate to the red kettle while enjoying hot coffee, hot chocolate, donuts, and much more.

You should also be on the lookout for the holly jolly man himself and the Grinch. Both may be stopping by to join in the festivities.

“We do it every year we have a truck out front that has lights, we give out, first thing in the morning give out hotdogs and coffee, and later on in the evening we’ll give out pizza,” Gordon Condon said.

Volunteers expressed that their goal this year is to raise at least $2,000. And with the help of the community and the determination of volunteers, they see this as an easy and satisfying goal.

“It makes me happy because people are helping out the community,” Condon said.