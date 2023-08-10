ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Salvation Army and Windstream Games will be sponsoring a back-to-school bash for the community.

On Aug. 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., students in grades K-12 in Elk County are encouraged to join in on games, face painting and other fun activities to kick off the start of the school year.

While supplies last, school-aged children will receive a backpack, school supplies and other essential items.

The event will be held at the Salvation Army located at 245 Main Street, Ridgeway. All students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.