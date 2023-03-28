ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Ridgway Animal Haven is hosting a cat adoption event and if you’re looking for a feline friend then they’ve got your back!

The adoption event is set to take place on Saturday, April 1 at the Johnsonburg Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ridgway Animal Haven is partnering with the Cameron County SPCA and Just us for the Animals to hold the event.

Cats of all shapes and sizes will be available for adoption. So whether your looking for a tuxedo, calico, or anything in between you’ll have the opportunity to meet and possibly adopt a fluffy friend!

If you know you’re interested in adopting you can fill out an application ahead of time. You can find applications here.

Maybe you’re not interested in adopting, well you can still support the organization’s efforts. They’ll also be selling hot dogs, chips and drinks for $5. Walking tacos will also be available. Each of the organizations will have its items for sale.

Ticket baskets will also be available for a week. You can stop by anytime to put your name in. Winners of the baskets will be announced on Sunday, April 2.