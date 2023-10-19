ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nineteen projects across Pennsylvania coal communities will be receiving funds for projects.

Among those projects is the Borough of Ridgway which will be receiving $35,000 for the Ridgway Riverfront Master Plan Site. A total of $17.3 million in Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ACR) will go towards projects. The grantee projects include high-speed internet expansion, workforce training, small business development, and other regional development purposes. Casey has been a strong advocate for funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission and its work.

“Job training programs and access to high-speed internet are critical for success in our modern economy,” Senator Casey said. “These grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission will bolster the workforce across Pennsylvania coal communities. I will continue fighting to ensure our rural communities have a voice in Washington and our workers don’t get left behind.”

Ridgway Riverfront Master Site Plan

The funds will be used to develop a master site plan for a 28-acre parcel of land along the Clarion River that they acquired in 2019. The property is located within walking distance of downtown Ridgway and is currently underutilized. This project will develop a Master Site Plan to capitalize on the area’s natural assets while addressing flood mitigation and streambank restoration.

The goal is to find the best avenues for development of public recreational spaces and improved public access to the Clarion River for outdoor recreation, including restoration of a campground.

The master plan will include:

A review of the site and existing facilities

A review of land use and environmental regulations

An analysis to provide an understanding of demographic and market trends for local use and visitation to the PA Wilds region

Conceptual site layout renderings

An outline of new infrastructure needed such as public restrooms and charging stations

ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative delivers federal resources to communities and regions affected by job losses in coal mining and related industries. POWER grants support efforts to create a more vibrant economic future for coal-impacted communities.

Here’s a full list of the projects:

Tri-County Workforce Investment Board, Inc. $1,400,000.00

Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation $1,500,000.00

Venango County Economic Development Authority $1,457,000.00

Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation $1,463,222.00

The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Erie $1,082,000.00

Pennsylvania Peer Support Coalition (PaPSC) $1,500,000.00

Trade Institute of Pittsburgh $781,109.00

Susquehanna Valley United Way $401,080.00

Washington County, PA $2,500,000.00

Keystone Community Education Council $1,500,000.00

Community Kitchen Pittsburgh $697,592.00

Beaver County Corporation for Economic Development $611,909.00

LindenPointe Development Corporation $1,150,000.00

Westminster College $437,351.00

Lycoming County $50,000.00

Transitional Paths to Independent Living (TRPIL) $50,000.00

Borough of Ridgway $35,000.00

Edinboro Market, Inc. $663,699.00

Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, Inc. $50,000.00

You can read a more detailed list of the grants here.