ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On April 18, 1843, Pennsylvania got a new county and now fast forward 180 years to today it has a new flag.

35 Pennsylvania counties have their own flag and now that list includes Elk County. The flag has been in the works for a few years and it was just recently approved by commissioners.

Two local individuals named Martin Dornisch and Stephen Bagley were the designers.

“So this actually has been in the works for maybe about five or six years that we were working on the design and we went through a whole bunch of them,” Dornisch said. “Our initial idea was to try and go with a very vintage look like this flag was created just a few years after the founding of the county.”

The new flag features the colors blue and gold from the Pennsylvania flag in the shape of the county, along with a red and white background from the American flag. In the center is an elk.

“I think what was really interesting is we kind of came up with the idea within a half hour and then we just completely scratched it and in the end, that’s what we were like, that was right,” Dornisch said.

At the courthouse, Representative Mike Armini, county commissioners, a local historian and others gathered for the historical moment.

“You know, our county is definitely one of the most prominent counties throughout the state. Of course, from the beginning, settlers with our lumber industry, oil, gas, coal,” Armini said. “Moving forward to be in the powdered metal capital of the world. You know, we have some great people here in our county. I’m very proud to say that I was born and raised in that county. And I’m so glad to take part in this event today.”

“It’s really gratifying to be a part of history because we feel we have a dignified flag and that will serve our county well over the 150 years,” Commissioner Fritz Lecker said.

After the ceremony officials expressed how important it was for the people of Elk County to finally have an identity.

“Made up of hardworking, faithful people,” Commissioner Joseph Daghir said. ” The resources we have, our beautiful, beautiful community and its flag represents the elk of Pennsylvania Elk County.”

“Sometimes people don’t realize that a design like this can mean something, and it can be something that the community can be proud of,” Dornisch added. “They don’t know until it’s actually there for them. And we just hope that, you know, people are very proud of the flag.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Since about 1787 people have been coming to Elk County. Bennett’s Valley was founded after John Bennett and his father came up the Susquehanna River and the Bennett’s Branch to a point where Caledonia in Jay Township is now situated. General Wade and his family, with a friend named Slade, came to the headwaters of Little Toby in 1798 and settled there temporarily. In 1803, the party returned and built a log house at the mouth of Little Toby. Amos Davis came to what is now Fox Township and is considered to be the first permanent settler in Elk County.