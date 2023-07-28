ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge dedication in Ridgway was held Friday to honor those who sacrificed their lives for freedom in the Vietnam War.

On July 28, the Ridgway Moose Lodge was packed with veterans and families for the dedication of the Elk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. The signs for the bridge were presented and done by PennDOT.

“The structure stands as a reminder of the men and women who served our country so gallantly in Vietnam,” American Legion 28th District Commander of The American Legion Riders Doug Yetzer said. “We owe our freedom with all things we have in this country to our veterans.”

The bridge is located along U.S. Route 219 over Elk Creek in Ridgway Borough.

“We are totally honored and to show them the respect that they truly deserve. It is a visible honor on one of the heaviest-driven roadways in Elk County,” 75th District State Representative Mike Armanini said.

For many, the bridge serves as a reminder of what veterans did for freedom.

“We’re also reminded that these were people who were once young, who had their whole lives in front of them,” Elk County Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry said.

State Senator Cris Dush also spoke at the event saying it is important being a veteran himself. Dush was a Master Sergeant for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

“Our chance for every time people come across one of these bridges for folks to remind children or grandchildren of the sacrifices they made, as well as the things we did right and the things that we did wrong,” Dush said.

Officials also want to remind everyone to acknowledge a veteran when they see them.

“Talk to a veteran, you never know what they’re going through,” Beth Foster the Deputy Director at Elk County Veteran Affairs said. “A handshake, a smile goes a long way. And I just hope you remember that it’s up to us to let the future generations know and remember what they have sacrificed.”