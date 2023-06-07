ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Elk County woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzling nearly $800,000 from her employer.

Melissa Bittler, 43, of Johnsonburg, was sentenced to 27 months in jail followed by two years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $765,172.95, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.

According to information presented to the court, over a five-year period, Bittler embezzled over $765,000 from the construction company in Johnsonburg where she was employed as the office manager and bookkeeper.

Among numerous and consistent personal expenditures with stolen money, Bittler bought and renovated her house and purchased a Honda Pilot with the embezzled company money, Rivetti said.

Prior to imposing the sentence, Judge Cercone noted the enormity of the amount stolen by Bittler and the significant negative impact on the small business that was victimized.