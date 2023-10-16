ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Being prepared for an emergency makes solving the problem much easier. Officials and personnel from local, state, and federal agencies, gathered at the Blair County Convention Center on Monday for the Pennsylvania Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security Conference.

The conference, currently in its sixth year, is hosted by the Keystone Emergency Management Association (KEMA).

The purpose is to give attendees valuable insights and skills to effectively prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies.

“It gets all of them together so that when we meet here at a conference, and get to know names and faces; when the disaster happens, we’re not meeting for the first time,” Bob Gerlach, Chairperson of the KEMA Conference said.

The conference is taking place from Oct. 15-17. This year’s focus is “Meeting the Challenge of Tomorrow”.

Attendees were able to view presentations and view the latest technology and concepts to help them in the event of an emergency.

Nearly 300 people attended this year’s conference, with the number expected to increase next year.

“The topic of emergency management only has to improve. It has to improve to the point that we all work together, and a format like this conference helps start that,” Bud Mertz, President of KEMA said.