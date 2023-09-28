BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford County Department of Emergency Services has confirmed that EMS, fire crews and police are all on the scene of an incident in Bedford County.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, crews are in South Woodbury Township at 216 Kings Road. Details surrounding the incident are still limited at the time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

WTAJ will continue to keep you updated online and on-air as we learn more.