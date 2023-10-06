BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An emergency response drill will be taking place in Tyrone to simulate a hazmat situation.

W.R. Grace and Company will conduct the drill on Saturday, Oct. 7 at its facility along Back Vail Road beginning at 7:30 a.m. The drill will simulate the release of hazardous materials and will involve the activation of the company’s emergency response plan.

The exercise will include emergency response agencies from across Blair County working together to mitigate the simulated hazard.

Neighbors in the area may see police, fire trucks and ambulances. Back Vail Road will remain open during the drill which is expected to end at 1 p.m.

According to the company, they will be testing the facility’s preparedness and local response capabilities in the event of an actual hazardous materials incident.