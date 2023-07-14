PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Golfers were teeing off for a cause on Friday at the Philipsburg Elks Lodge and Country Club.

The Emily Whitehead Foundation hosted its 9th annual Tee Off for T-Cells Golf Tournament fundraiser.

A portion of the proceeds will support 13-year-old CJ Coudriet. He is currently going through cancer treatments after being diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, which is a rare cancer that forms in soft tissue.

“We’ve been helping local families and also families internationally find hope whenever standard treatment for cancer doesn’t work,” Co-founder Tom Whitehead said. “I just had a message from the hospital yesterday, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, just treated their 500th patient since Emily.”

One hundred twenty golfers played in the tournament. The event was attended by American wrestler and coach Kerry McCoy.

You can learn more about the Emily Whitehead Foundation on their website.