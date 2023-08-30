ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A long-time manufacturing company in Altoona abruptly closed leaving several employees without a job.

Lumax Lighting has been a part of Altoona’s community for 47 years and many learned the news unexpectedly. WTAJ spoke with family members of the workers today who said they felt hurt and disrespected.

“You give pretty much your life, you know, the last 47 years of his life were devoted to Lumax. Just to get a sign on the door saying this is it,” a daughter of an employee said.

Blair County Chamber of Commerce Present and CEO Joe Hurd said he was stunned when he heard the business closed.

“You never expect a business with the type of track record they have, the reputation they have built to suddenly just close,” Hurd said.

Lumax opened its doors in 1976. The sudden closure comes after the Company’s owner recently passed away. Out of the 20 union workers who were still there, three had been with the company for more than 40 years.

While the loss of jobs is heartbreaking, family members said that for these dedicated workers, finding out from a sign taped to the door is even more disappointing.

“He was hurt you know. When he went to work he was expecting to go to work Monday morning and when he got there he saw the sign on the door with the other employees that were there,” the daughter of an employee said.

No official reason was given for why the business decided to close. Local organizations such as PA CareerLink are stepping up and lending a helping hand to the displaced employees.

“There’s never a good time to have a prominent business that’s been a long time part of the community decide not to continue their operations. It hits you more quickly when it happens out of the blue,” Hurd said.

The workers have been told to make an appointment to gather their belongings.