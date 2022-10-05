BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Hundreds of job seekers walked in the doors of the Jaffa Shrine on Wednesday for the Blair County Career Fair.

Eighty-two employers across multiple industries were eager and ready to talk with anyone unemployed or looking for a career change. In addition, they were looking to form a better connection with the labor market.

Unemployment in the state is currently at 4.2 percent, the lowest its been since June 2000. For Blair County, the unemployment rate is comparable to pre-pandemic levels at 4.4%.

Acting Director of Workforce Development Daniel Kuba said it’s crucial for the economy that there’s a connection formed between employees and employers. He noted that these career fairs are some of the best ways of building relationships.

“We’re here to one, take advantage of this opportunity to meet employers. As well as talk about their needs for their company,” Kuba said. “As a state, we’re constantly looking at different ways we can invest our workforce funding to help improve that connection.”

Employers at this fair had multiple responses to help recruit, including wage increases, flexible work schedules, employee benefits, and on-the-job training and apprenticeships. Kuba said that apprenticeships are one of the fastest-growing programs in the state.

The hope of having apprenticeships and on-the-job training is that it can attract more candidates because these positions require minimal experience.

Employers agreed these programs are beneficial in helping them broaden the job pool and retain employees.

“We can pretty much teach the skill set of what we need them to do,” Operations Manager of Advanced Regional Center for Ankle and Foot Care Jackie Gutshall said. “And with their drive and initiative, they can take that and grow within our organization to become a manager basically; the sky’s the limit.”

“It is important to have on-the-job training not only to be able to hire a little broader job pool because you’re able to do training there,” Recruitment Manager of Staff Management Michelle Mccoy said. “But a lot are looking to grow within the company.”

Apprenticeships are what PA CareerLink considers an essential tool in the approach to resolving the workforce. The earn-as-you-learn model encourages those looking to enter the workforce with a degree to apply.

The DLI looks to continue to develop apprenticeship/on-the-job training throughout the state. Their program aims to expand apprenticeships to non-traditional occupations and underserved areas. They also plan to advocate it as a solution to workforce needs.

“We’re currently working to connect all of those new opportunities. It’s not just the traditional trades that offer apprenticeships,” Kuba said. “We’re looking at healthcare. We’re looking at the teaching crisis. We’re looking at all different types of industry, clusters, apprenticeships that we can help create a program that benefits that you can earn while you are working.”

Other locations are hosting job fairs as well and are looking to create those connections. The Huntingdon County Career Fair is on Thursday, October 20.