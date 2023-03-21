CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man is facing charges after state police said numerous drugs and items relating to using and selling drugs were found in his home while they were searching for stolen checkbooks.

Dennis Cressley, 63, accused of cashing a check from a checkbook that was allegedly stolen before troopers executed a search warrant at this Shippen Township home.

According to court documents, a person reported to state police on Friday, March 10 that Cressley cashed a check that did not have their signature on it. The person claimed the check was made out to Cressley and he had cashed it on Feb. 4.

Troopers reviewed the bank’s security camera video that allegedly showed Cressley cashing the check at the drive-through in his dark-colored truck. During an investigation, state police discovered the check Cressley cashed originated from two checkbooks that were stolen from the person, according to the criminal complaint.

On March 13, state police searched Cressley’s home along South Mountain Road. When troopers entered Cressley’s bedroom, a metal spoon with a white semitransparent substance they believed to be meth was found sitting on a desk, according to state police.

Troopers noted in court documents various other drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the home and inside Cressley’s truck that included the following:

Three plastic bags of meth

A plastic bag containing psychedelic mushrooms

Four containers of marijuana

A plastic grinder with marijuana residue

Two digital scales

Three glass pipes with residue

Paper instructions on how to make methamphetamine

A clear bag with a black tar substance inside

A package with several bags used for packaging meth

$1,000 cash

A notebook with information on suspected drug runs

Cressley was arraigned on March 13 and placed in the McKean County Prison where he’s being held on $100,000 bail. He’s charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.