CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of kidnapping a woman in her car and raping her at her home.

Larry Shepard, 56, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 22 after state police were sent to a home in Emporium Borough in Cameron County for a possible rape. After arriving at the home at 5:19 a.m., troopers found a woman in the dining room. Clothing was also reportedly found on the kitchen floor that was ripped and frayed.

According to court documents, the woman had several injuries including bruises, swelling and cuts. When state police spoke to the woman, she said the incident first started at 12:15 a.m. when she was leaving a local business.

The woman told troopers she got into her vehicle and started it when Shepard opened her door, pushed her over and sat in the driver’s seat. She said he sped off with her in the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman attempted to get out but Shepard grabbed her and held her in the vehicle. The woman told state police she made another attempt to get out saying she hung partially outside of the vehicle while Shepard was driving and then tried to run away when he stopped at a stop sign.

The woman claimed Shepard sped out ahead of her, got out of the vehicle and put her back inside. She said Shepard parked her vehicle outside her house and pushed her down a set of steps causing her to fall.

The woman told troopers Shepard pushed her onto the kitchen floor where he ripped off her clothing and started sexually assaulting her. She told Shepard multiple times to stop but he continued to assault her, according to the criminal complaint.

State police later obtained security camera video from two separate businesses. According to troopers, Shepard was seen following the woman outside the back door of the business and waited several minutes until she was alone. Shepard was then captured on security video entering the driver-side door of the woman’s vehicle and leaving the parking lot.

Shepard was later questioned by state police at 4:35 p.m. Shepard told troopers he drove the woman home from a bar and they had an argument. According to court documents, Shepard claimed he did have sex with the woman but it was consensual.

Shepard was arraigned in Johnsonburg district court and placed in Elk County Prison where he is being held on $50,000 bail. He’s charged with felony rape, deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, kidnapping and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2.