CAMERON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Emporium man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after police said they found child porn on his laptop.

Laurence McGraw

Laurence McGraw, 73, is facing 10 child pornography charges after police allegedly found inappropriate images of underage girls on a laptop belonging to him.

On Dec. 2, 2022, the Office of the Attorney General said they received a CyberTip of child pornography viewed or uploaded through BingImage on Nov. 20, 2022. Troopers traced the IP address to being owned by Zito Media, according to court documents.

A subpoena was issued to receive the IP address owner. Zito Media responded on Dec. 16 that the account was owned by McGraw.

In early February, troopers noted in the court documents that they received two additional CyberTips indicating additional images of child pornography were viewed or uploaded from the same IP address that was tied to McGraw’s account.

An additional subpoena was filed to Zito Media and the company responded on Feb. 8 confirming it belonged to McGraw, according to the charges filed.

On March 1, police performed a search of McGraw’s home. McGraw initially spoke with officers on a recorded device before requesting a lawyer, according to court documents.

Police seized all electronic devices in the home and found at least 9 images of apparent child pornography located on a laptop that belonged to McGraw, according to the charges filed. Police also found a flash drive that had at least one additional file of child pornography.

McGraw is currently in the McKean County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail. He’s facing 10 felony counts of child pornography and one felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9.