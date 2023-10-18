HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Empty Bowls will return to Juniata College for its 15th year of raising funds to fight food insecurity in Huntingdon County.

In observance of National Tackling Hunger Month, Empty Bowls is an annual fundraiser hosted by Juniata faculty, staff and students to benefit four local food banks as well as the area’s elementary school backpack programs. All of the money raised is given back to the Huntingdon County residents.

“Empty Bowls has been a part of my life since I founded an Empty Bowls event for Carbondale, Illinois, while I in graduate school,” Bethany Benson Burns, chair of the Art and Art History Department at Juniata, said. “When I moved to Huntingdon, it was a quick way to ground myself and begin working with and for the community. There is nothing more important to me than giving back and teaching my students the value of meaningful civic engagement.”

Empty Bowls will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 21 with a preview from 5-9 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 22 the online store will open at 1 p.m. and will feature 250 handmade bowls. Bowls sold online will be available for pickup on Saturday, Oct. 28, with details made available upon purchase.

All of the bowls were created by students enrolled in the Empty Bowls Practicum, faculty and friends. To place an order for bowls, visit Juniata College’s Empty Bowls website.