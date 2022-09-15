CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events.

Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station at 631 Lamberd Avenue. There will be live music, family-friendly activities, bacon treats, a bacon-eating contest, and more.

Food vendors with bacon-related items will be there on both days. As for the events, they are scheduled as follows:

Friday, Sept. 16

Car show: 5 to 8 p.m.

5 to 8 p.m. Hogue’s Fun Factory: 5 to 8 p.m.

5 to 8 p.m. “UNDERCOVER:” 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Craft and vendor booths: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hogue’s Fun Factory: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Still Rockin’:” 1 to 4 p.m.

1 to 4 p.m. Bacon Eating Contest: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. “The Wednesdays:” 6 to 9 p.m.

A basket raffle will also take place in the bays. Additionally, there will be a children’s area sponsored by The Learning Lamp with a bunch of fun activities on Saturday. There will even be Alpacas kids can say hello to.

The Fall’in Baconfest is hosted by the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department and Geistown Borough.

For more information on the bacon-loving event, visit Baconfest’s event page on Facebook.