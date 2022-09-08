CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Slavs have a rich history in Johnstown, and to celebrate, the annual Johnstown Slavic Festival returns to Heritage Discovery Center for its 6th year.

The free event is set for Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s (JAHA) Heritage Discovery Center. It will feature authentic Slavic music, Slavic folk dance performances, homemade Slavic food and beer, educational speakers and cooking demonstrations as well as ethnic vendors.

From 1880 until 1930, the JAHA said thousands of Slavic immigrants came to Johnstown to find employment in the area’s mills and mines. By 1920, 25 percent of Johnstown’s residents were of Slavic descent. In the 1970s and 80s, the JAHA added that Johnstown went through tough economic times, and many people were forced to leave the community, causing ethnic organizations to suffer.

“Today, many young people want to know about their ethnic heritage and the culture and history of their Slavic ancestors,” the JAHA wrote.

The festival hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Live entertainment is scheduled for both days, and a full lineup of performers can be found here.

Speakers will present on Saturday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Heritage Discovery Center’s first-floor education center and will cover topics including “Croatians – Who We Are and Where We Come From,” “Traditional Music of Ukraine,” and “Srpske Narodne Nosnje Serbian Folk Costumes.”

Cooking demonstrations will take place Saturday in the Galliker’s Cafe, which is accessible inside the Heritage Discovery Center courtyard, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Guests will see how to make pigs in a blanket casserole, Pelmeni Ukrainian dumplings and Burek (meat or cheese filled pastry from Serbia).

Slavic food will be served beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday. Slavic drinks will be served near the mainstage so festival goers can enjoy their alcoholic beverages while watching the entertainment. Beers representing different Slavic countries include:

Karlovacko (Croatia)

Baltika (Russia)

Primator (Czech Republic)

Zywiec (Poland)

Czechvar (Czech Republic)

Ozujsko (Croatia)

Pilsner Urquell (Czech Republic)

Lomza (Poland)

Johnstown’s own Stone Bridge Brewing Company’s Slavic-inspired brew

Slavic wine and spirits will also be available, including:

Avia: red wine (Slovenia)

Avis: white wine (Slovenia)

A full list of food, drink and craft vendors can be found online.

For more information on Slavic people and the festival, visit jaha.org/events/johnstown-slavic-festival.