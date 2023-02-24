CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new entrepreneur center opened its doors on Wednesday as part of a plan to help rebuild Clearfield businesses.

The Clearfield Chamber of Commerce decided a year ago that they would create a concept for people to come in and start a business as well as a place for businesses to come to get support, now the concept is a reality.

“I think we have two different audiences, one is for start up where they’re able to come in and get an affordable rental space,” Chamber Director Kim Bloom said. “They will also have a full waiting area and conference room. There is a snack area as well so we have three or four different opportunities for a business, where we can help nurture them, and direct them where there’s financial educational components,” Chamber Director Kim Bloom said.

The new facility is also known as a business incubator that can hold up to four businesses.

“Hopefully, it will develop new businesses for the community,” Vice Chair of the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce Gary Lions said. “Give those people that want to own a business the resources they need to get the business started and grow the business.”

The chamber is hoping this is a place where chamber members can go and utilize the space.

“The Chamber of Commerce probably already knows the other audience, we have our folks that are current chamber members who need to freshen up on or need to start a business plan,” Bloom said. We’re going to have the educational component right in our own conference room.”

But overall the chamber is hoping to provide support to any business that walks through the door.

“Well, as the chamber we’re here to support the business community and this is one way we can help grow that business community,” Lions said. “By giving the people the tools they need to start and run their own business and to stay in the community.”

Many of the items in the office were part of a donation by chamber members.

If interested in renting a space you can call the chamber office at (814) 765-7567 or email them at Admin@ClearfieldChamber.com. Information can also be found on their website. The chamber office is located at 218 S. Second Street, Clearfield.