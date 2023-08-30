HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A benefit concert is scheduled to take place in September to honor the memory of a railroad employee who tragically lost his life in 2022.

Salt Lake City, Utah country music performer and songwriter Jacob Sorenson will be playing a special show at Juniata Brewing Company in Huntingdon on Saturday, Sept. 16 in memory of Eric Turner.

An East Broad Top Railroad welder, Turner worked as a locomotive restoration specialist and volunteered at the Rockhill Trolley Museum on weekends. He was killed on July 6, 2022, when his truck crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer while he was driving to work. Turner was 49.

Since then, a welding scholarship fund has been created in Turner’s name to benefit the Southern Huntingdon County High School. The performance at Juniata Brewing Company will be free but donations for the scholarship will be accepted.

Rebelz Mobile Cuisine food truck will also be on hand at the event for anyone wanting to grab a bite to eat.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Sorenson, who will be performing at the event, wrote a song about Turner titled “Locomotive 16.” The song was named after East Broad Top Engine No. 16 which was a steam locomotive Turner was helping to restore. Locomotive 16 returned to service in February.

The songwriter learned about Turner’s death through social media and he felt inspired to write a song about him. He will be performing Locomotive 16 at the event which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.